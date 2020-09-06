Golz-Waldhart, Sherry A.

VERONA - Sherry A. Golz-Waldhart, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 27, 1951, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Alvin and Natalie (Laufenberg) Golz. Sherry was united in marriage to Gary Waldhart on Oct. 16, 1982, in Evansville, Wis.

Sherry was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She adored her grandchildren and spending time with them. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, skiing and reading. Sherry started her professional career as a Medical Technician. After raising her children, Sherry worked at the Verona Public Library for 12 years, retiring in 2019.

She is survived by her children, Helen Hilliker, Amanda (Ben) Bartlett, Caitlin (Saul) Castillo, Jeff (Lisa Press) Waldhart; grandchildren, Brycen, Brady, Lily Bartlett; sisters, Tracy Martin, Marti (George) Cooper, Darcy (Paul) Paskey; her mother, Natalie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; father; and beloved family member, Tommy Wortham.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at UW Hospital and Clinics, Dr. Nataliya Uboha, and Agrace HospiceCare.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Agrace HospiceCare, Badger Prairie Needs Network, and Verona Public Library.

Due to Covid-19, Sherry's wishes were to keep everyone safe and not have a public service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625