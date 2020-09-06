Grob, Claudia Jean "Cookie"

DEFOREST - Claudia Jean "Cookie" Grob, age 75, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Claudia was born on May 16, 1945, in Poynette, Wis., to Harold and Lucille (Pribbenow) Dorman. She graduated from DeForest High School in 1961. Claudia married Douglas A. Grob on Jan. 23, 1965. She worked as an accountant at ABS for 20 years; she was a nursing assistant at Carington & Willows in Sun Prairie and worked at Pick N Save and at Schulzs in the deli; she then retired in 1999. Claudia grew up on a farm, so she learned to love the outdoors and the animals. She loved to play cards, especially euchre. Claudia was an avid Wisconsin sports fan; she loved the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spoiling them every chance she got. Other hobbies included fishing, bowling, bingo, cooking, gardening, and collecting salt and pepper shakers.

She was a very social and caring people person, and she will be missed by many.

Claudia is survived by her husband, Douglas; four children, Shari (David) Blossom, Terri (Stuart) Nale, Rob (Julie) Grob, and April (David) Clayton; grandchildren, Zachary (Lisa) Nale, Courtney Nale, Kjersten Clayton, Aidan Grob, and Justin Dalton; one great-granddaughter, Ellia Nale; and one great-grandson expected in January; siblings, Merlin (Kathy) Dorman, Joan (Gary) Birkholz, Judy (Dave) Knudtson, John (Pam) Dorman, Brian (Kris) Dorman; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Sandra Tolzmann.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice, the staff at St. Mary's and to Dr. Utrie at Dean Clinic for their exceptional care.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the American Diabetes Association.

A Funeral Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with Rev. Craig Jan-McMahon officiating. Visitation will take place from 2-6 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Windsor Cemetery.

