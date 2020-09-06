Shurbert, Barbara A. D'Onofrio

MIDDLETON - Barbara A. D'Onofrio Shurbert, age 87, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Waunakee Manor. Barbara was born on Jan. 13, 1933, in Madison, Wis., to John and Julia (Fahey) Bassler.

We mourn the loss of our beautiful mother. She had so many wonderful qualities and strengths it is impossible to list them all. Mostly she was incredibly strong, kind and cared so much about other people. Barbara always opened her heart and home to classmates, coworkers and friends. She was an amazing role model for her children. As a single mom, she went back to college, finished her B.A., got a master's degree, and almost completed her Ph.D., all while holding a job. Barbara taught us about the unconditional love a mother has for her children and the importance of hard work and a good education. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spoiling them every chance she got.

Barbara is survived by children, Anne (Jim) Voxman, Michael (Deb) D'Onofrio, Steve (Jeff Merrill) D'Onofrio, Julie (Steve Moss) D'Onofrio, John (Diana Heisler) D'Onofrio; grandchildren, Jimmy, Andrew, Elena, Erik, Annie, Mike, Bram, Eytan; and sister, Julie (John) Hilgers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Shurbert; and brother, John Basssler.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Waunakee Manor for all the loving care they gave Barbara. Memorials can be made out to Dane County Humane Society at https://www.giveshelter.org/how-to-help/donate

