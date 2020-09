Sanzenbacher, Mark H.

REESEVILLE - It is with sadness that the family of Mark H. Sanzenbacher, 64, of Reeseville, Wis., announces that he passed away peacefully Friday evening, Sept. 4, 2020.

Cremation rites have been accorded. An online guestbook has been made for the family and may be signed by visiting the website at www.pn-fh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo, Wis.