James, William "Bill" Harland

DODGEVILLE – William "Bill" Harland James, age 90, went to heaven to be with the love of his life on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020,

Bill is survived by his seven children, Cleo (Dick) Perkins, Fruita, Colo.; Janet (Kevin) Kirschbaum, Dodgeville; Carl (Patty) Argyle; Jill (Dave) Elliott, Prescott Valley, Ariz.; Jeff (Julie), Dodgeville; Cheryl (Dave) Spink, Blanchardville; Curt (Amy), Highland.

Private Funeral Services will be held on at the DODGEVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Pastor Jim Droste will officiate. Burial will be held in East Side Cemetery in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Croix Hospice, Platteville or the Dodgeville United Methodist Church.

