Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janet Grender
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020

Grender, Janet Mae (Peterson)

MOUNT HOREB - Janet Mae (Peterson) Grender, age 54, passed away peacefully in her husband's arms on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at UW Hospital. She was born to Clayton and Mae (Brusveen) Peterson on Oct. 2, 1965. Janet lived in Mount Horeb and graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1984. On June 1, 1985, she married the love of her life, Donald Grender. They had 35 years of marriage together. She attended Upper Iowa University in Madison. She graduated with a BA in business.

She loved her hummingbirds, gardening, camping, fishing and doing stained glass. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. People will miss her donuts and chocolate chip cookies.

Janet is survived by her husband, Donald Grender; her sister, Cheryll Holley; brother, Larry Peterson; sisters-in-laws, Linda Peterson, Dianne Calhoun, Lori (John) Bowman and Cheryl Poole; and is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by an infant child; parents; brothers, Phil and Wayne (Mardell) Grender; and brothers-in-law, Dave Grender and Ernie Holley.

A special thank you to Cheryll Holley, members of Primrose Lutheran Church, Pastor Nicole and friends and family that helped during Janet's long illness.

A private family service will be held at Primrose Lutheran Church with the Rev. Nicole Espe presiding. Following the service a private burial will be held at German Valley Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to wwww.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Camacho Funeral and Cremation Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.