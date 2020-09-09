Grender, Janet Mae (Peterson)

MOUNT HOREB - Janet Mae (Peterson) Grender, age 54, passed away peacefully in her husband's arms on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at UW Hospital. She was born to Clayton and Mae (Brusveen) Peterson on Oct. 2, 1965. Janet lived in Mount Horeb and graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1984. On June 1, 1985, she married the love of her life, Donald Grender. They had 35 years of marriage together. She attended Upper Iowa University in Madison. She graduated with a BA in business.

She loved her hummingbirds, gardening, camping, fishing and doing stained glass. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. People will miss her donuts and chocolate chip cookies.

Janet is survived by her husband, Donald Grender; her sister, Cheryll Holley; brother, Larry Peterson; sisters-in-laws, Linda Peterson, Dianne Calhoun, Lori (John) Bowman and Cheryl Poole; and is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by an infant child; parents; brothers, Phil and Wayne (Mardell) Grender; and brothers-in-law, Dave Grender and Ernie Holley.

A special thank you to Cheryll Holley, members of Primrose Lutheran Church, Pastor Nicole and friends and family that helped during Janet's long illness.

A private family service will be held at Primrose Lutheran Church with the Rev. Nicole Espe presiding. Following the service a private burial will be held at German Valley Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to wwww.gundersonfh.com.

