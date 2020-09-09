Schara, Shirley A. (Walker/Huemmer)

MONONA / MADISON - Shirley A. Schara, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg with family at her side. Shirley was born on July 16, 1931, in Watertown, Wis. to parents, Hildegard (Wipperfurth) and Robert Walker. Shirley married Gerald Huemmer, and their children are Sandy (Richard), Lynn, Joe (Kathy), Jay, Bill (Nazima), Henry (Kathy), Robert (Sofia), Mary (Todd), Kurt (Robin), James (Mindy), and Michael (Remy). She later married Glen "Skip" Schara on April 23, 1980. Skip's son, Todd (Barb) joined her large family.

Shirley grew up on the South Side of Madison, attending St. James Elementary School and Edgewood High School. Shirley was a private secretary for Continental Mortgage Insurance Company, later for the Sheet Metal Worker's Local No. 279 for over 25 years, and she retired as an assistant from Financial Planning Services.

Shirley's interests were going to Badgers sporting events, swimming, golfing, walking and sitting in the sun. She traveled frequently and made it to Hawaii several times and many other locations, with San Diego, Calif. being her favorite. Shirley was totally devoted to her husband and family. She enjoyed her large family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, at her home in Monona. Decorating for the holidays was always big on her list. Christmas was definitely her favorite holiday. It was a time of giving and we will always remember her generosity to her family and others.

Survivors include her loving husband and best friend, Skip; all her beloved children; stepson; sister, Betty (Maynard); along with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; as well as other friends and relatives.

Due to the Corona Virus, the family will be holding a private graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens.

The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Clifford Anderson for his many years of medical assistance. We would also like to mention friends Mary and Jennifer, and Agrace HospiceCare for their kind and compassionate care. The family would prefer no gifts or flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

"Mom, we'll always love you and cherish all our special memories of you."

