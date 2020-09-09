Larson, James Allen "Jamie"

EVANSVILLE - James Allen Larson "Jamie", of Albany/Evansville, Wis., passed away Aug. 18, 2020 after a short but tough bout with cancer.

He was born in Viroqua, Wis. to Cecil Larson and Phyliss (Pittsley) Larson on Nov. 24, 1959.

Jamie was a very outgoing person and made friends anywhere he went, especially while driving over the road for his own trucking company, KLC TRUCKING. Jamie loved playing cards and helping his friends and family with farm work.

There wasn't anywhere we could go that someone did not know Jamie. He had a different nickname depending on what town we were in. His beloved dog shooter boy was always right there with him at work or play.

Jamie was very proud of all of his girls. He liked to say "Remember, just to do the right thing," and "Love you man," was heard by many!

He was preceded in death by his father Cecil Larson, sister, Sara Larson Allen, her daughter Molly Allen, maternal and paternal grandparents, Aunt Karleen Folbrecht and beloved dog SHOOTERBOY.

He is survived by his wife Tammy (Morton) Larson, his daughters Lily Larson, Cecilia Larson, Diane (Draper) Malsin, Krystal Morton, Amber (Tollefson) Chinvan, Grand daughters Aleda and Audun, Mother Phyliss Larson, brother David Larson and sisters Tina (Larson) Berra and Lurene Larson.

There will be a celebration of life on Sept. 20, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Joe Morton's shed, W646 Dunphy Rd Albany, WI 53502. Bring a dish to pass and beverage of your choice.

Stories to tell and memories to share

Ward-Hurtley funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com