Connelly, Kristi Iverson

SUN PRAIRIE - Kristi Iverson Connelly, age 59, of Sun Prairie, passed away at home on Sept. 3, 2020. She was born in Viroqua, Wis. on May 7, 1961 to Ron and Sandra (Storbakken) Iverson of Westby, Wis. She graduated from Westby High School in 1979 and UW Stout Menomonie 1983. For the last many years she has been employed by Omni Press in Madison. She loved the co-workers there and has had so much support from them.

Kristi was a loving supportive wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She cherished her lasting friendships with high school, college friends and her wonderful family of Sun Prairie friends.

Family will greet friends at Cress Funeral Home 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wis. with a drive by visitation (due to Covid restrictions) on Sunday Sept. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in Our Saviors Lutheran Church Cemetery in Westby WI.

