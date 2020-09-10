Menu
Minerva Batt

Batt, Minerva L. (Meyer Diekvoss)

COLUMBUS - Minerva L. (Meyer Diekvoss) Batt, age 101, died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Rev. Jim Cotter will officiate. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ripon. Memorials can be made to the United Methodist Church or the United Methodist Women. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
