Ziegler, Cheryl Ann

MADISON - With deep sorrow we announce the death of Cheryl Ann Ziegler (nee Winkler) on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 from complications due to Alzheimer's disease.

Cheryl was born on May 10, 1941 in Waupaca, Wis. the daughter of Carroll and Beverly Winkler. She attended Waupaca High School and the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point majoring in Home-Economics. Upon graduation in 1963 she taught at Portage High School for two years.

Cheryl married Peter Ziegler on June 12, 1965 and upon his completion in graduate school at the University of Illinois they settled in Madison where both taught in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Cheryl attended the University of Wisconsin and received her master's degree in Family Life and Consumer Education. She then taught at East High School in the Family Life Department, was chair of the department and founded a program in child development. Cheryl loved teaching and was devoted to her students. She taught at East for twenty-five years until her retirement in 1998.

Cheryl was an accomplished organist and pianist and played at Faith Baptist Church, Buckeye Church and Door Creek Church. She was deeply religious and faithfully practiced her beliefs throughout her life. She was known for her kindness, hard work and dedication to her family.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Peter; two children, Jonathan (Jessica) and Elizabeth (Scott Marshall); three grandsons, John Marshall and Abraham and Zachariah Ziegler; two siblings, Donald Winkler (Carolyn) and Candice Winkler (Marian); a sister-in-law, Jean Winkler; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Winkler.

A private family inurnment will be held on a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association, 330 University, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705 or Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison, WI 53718. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.

HOLLY FUNERAL HOME

526 S. Main Street

Waupaca, WI 54981

www.hollyfuneralhome.com