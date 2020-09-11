Folejewski, Peter J.

FALMOUTH, Mass. - Peter J. Folejewski, 74, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully at Cape Heritage in Sandwich on Sept. 7, 2020. He was the loving son of the late Zbigniew and Ulla Folejewski.

Peter received his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin. He worked with the Department of Mental Health in Massachusetts for many years. He moved to Japan where he worked as an English Teacher at the University of Takushoku before retiring to Cape Cod. He loved reading, was an avid ocean swimmer, and enjoyed traveling. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Peter is survived by his daughter Grace Pimental and husband Daniel, of Falmouth and New Hampshire; three sisters Anna Folejewski, Vanda Bidwell, Louise Folejewski; three grandchildren Jack, Eliza, and Ava, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Christina Robson.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Falmouth Service Center 611 Gifford St, Falmouth, MA 02540 or to the Greater Boston Food Bank www.gbfb.org/.

For online guestbook please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.