Roberts, Thomas Edward

TOWN OF MIDDLETON - Thomas Edward Roberts, age 66, from the Town of Middleton, Wis., left this life on Sept. 7, 2020, peacefully at his home, after a long heart struggle, with his wife, sons and beloved dog nearby.

Tom will always be remembered for his love of music and musical innovations. His creativity started at a young age in Richland Center, Wis., with model rocketry to repairing anything electronic and a love of old cars. He was compassionate about his hobbies including restoring WWII Radios and HAM radio, weather spotting, HO Trains, models, music, and sharing all of this with his sons. He was a perfectionist in everything he did whether it was a sound check for Dale Savage or Crystal Waters Band or sanding Baltic birch just right for a new speaker design. He started a long electronic career with Audio Clinic in Madison then onto many decades with Madisound Speakers. Tom was known world-wide for his electronic audiophile capabilities. But, most of all, Tom loved his family and his friends; he supported those around him and his "conditional" love was abounding.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother Trudy Gillingham Roberts of Richland Center, Wis. and father Edmund Roberts; cousin Gale Gillingham of Gillingham, Wis.; and dear friends James "Woody" Woodworth, Dale "Savage" Kidd and Larry Hitch. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa, sons and daughter-in-law Andrew and Katrin Roberts and Nicholas Roberts; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Joy and Bob Kelly, Pam and Ken Adams; nieces Cybelle (Mike) Jones and Kira (Al Calderon) Roush; nephew Brian (Kira) Ritcher; great-nieces and nephews Mia and Chloe Lewis, Ava Jones, Miranda and Alex and Grace Ritcher, Errol Powell, Lola Calderon Roush; along with a great-great-nephew and a great-great-niece; dear friends Mark Goad, Bob Alaback, Barry Schraufnagel, Heidi Meier, Blake Taylor, and many more.

The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for all the compassionate end of life care. In lieu of services, donations can be made in Tom's name to Agrace HospiceCare, Alzheimer's Association of Dane County or the Democratic party.

Dear Tom, May you be filled with loving kindness. May you be well. May you be peaceful and at ease. And may you be happy. "73".

Informed Choice

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison, WI 53704 608-249-6758

Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com