Fiedler, Stanley

JANESVILLE - Stanley Fiedler, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Janesville. He was born on Sept. 27, 1932 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin the son of Laura and Hayden Fiedler. He attended St. Mary's school and graduated from Janesville High School in 1950. Stanley was a pressman at the Janesville Daily Gazette and later worked for the Rath Company where he retired in 2002. He was a lifelong member of Nativity of Mary parish.

Stanley is survived by his sister, Grace Stearns of Arlington Heights, Ill.; brother, Monsignor Ken Fiedler of Madison; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville, Wis. His brother, Monsignor Ken Fiedler, will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Catholic Multicultural Center, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, WI 53711.