Erickson, David John

SPRING GREEN - David John Erickson, age 67, of Spring Green, Wis., passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Dave was born on April 28, 1953 in Racine, Wis., to parents Irving and Betty (Nielsen) Erickson. He graduated from Rockford East High School in Rockford, Ill. and received a BS in Cinema and Photography from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill.

Dave wrote, produced and directed 40 documentaries under his company Ootek Productions. His award-winning films blended ecology, conservation, history, and human experience and were shown regularly on Wisconsin Public Television.

A man devoted to both community and nature, Dave helped form the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council (FBEC) and Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway (FLOW), and was on the Citizen Advisory Committee for the formation of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway.

He will remain in the hearts of his children Maia Erickson and Kira (Andy) Erickson-Peterson; Maia and Kira's mother Judy Smith; brother Tom Erickson, sister Susan Richardson and his many nieces and friends.

Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. Cards for Dave's family can be mailed to: O'Connell Family Funeral Home, C/O David Erickson Family, 520 11th St. S, Hudson, WI 54016