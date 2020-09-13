Wiese, Gerald John "Jerry"

LOCATION - Gerald "Jerry" Wiese passed away on Aug. 16, 2020, at the age of 80. He was born Oct. 18, 1939, in Green Bay, Wis. Jerry proudly served our Country in the U.S. Navy.

He earned a degree from the School of Cosmetology in Madison. Jerry opened his own "Hair & You Salon," which he operated for thirty years.

Jerry is survived by his son, Jared (Anne); his grandchildren, Collette and Gavin; his brothers, Theodore (Shirley), Robert (Lana), Richard (Tadashi), Kenneth (Julie), Steven (David); and his sisters, Rosemary (Bruce) Heitzkey and Jacquelyn (Stephen) Hall, and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Estella (DeNoble); his sisters, Victoria and Nancy; his half-brother, Alan (Barbara); and his ex-wife, Mary Jane Benage.

Special thanks to the staff and residents of Lu's Family Home and Care Wisconsin, where for the past year, Jerry enjoyed his new friends and continued his passion for Astrology.

A celebration of his life will be held on a later date. Memorials can be sent to Goodman Community Center and Meals on Wheels.