Burnham, Jean Liggett

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Jean Liggett Burnham, St. Paul, Minn., passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Mount Ayr, Iowa, on Nov. 18, 1925, the second of two children of T. Harry and Fern Liggett.

Growing up, Jean loved music and played the piano and clarinet. She attended Mount Ayr High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Simpson College (Iowa), where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. After teaching for several years in Sigourney, Iowa, she earned a master's degree in music education, with an emphasis in choral music, from Northwestern University. She then went on to teach music at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Doudna Lab School.

In Platteville, Jean met and married Dan L. Burnham, owner of a lumberyard and farm building business, and they had three children, Steve, Jane, and Tom. Jean sang in the choir of the First Congregational Church UCC and was a member of the Platteville Chorale. She was a member of PEO, as well. She retired from her college faculty position to raise her family, and later retrained and became secretary at Westview Elementary School.

Her life was filled with her love of family, friends, and music. In Platteville she developed many wonderful relationships that carried her through the death of her husband. Along with her friends, she loved Friday fish fries and attending as many music concerts in town as she could. She had a knack for making friends and made many new ones when she moved to the Oakwood East community in Madison in 2000. Her freezer was always stocked with her famous chocolate crinkle cookies, much to the delight of her grandchildren. She was a great listener and observer, and sent amazing, exclamation-filled letters, notes, and thank you cards.

Her close bond with her sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Bill, brought the world to her. As they moved from country to country, Jean travelled vicariously with them via Virginia's detailed letters. She took trips with them as well - Mexico, Canada, Thailand, Europe and around the US.

She is survived by her children, Steve Burnham (Deborah Wilk), Jane Burnham (Steve Banks), and Tom Burnham; four grandchildren, Elias, Coco, Jacob, and Simon; her brother-in-law, Bill Gamble; and many friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Burnham; and her sister, Virginia Gamble.

The family wishes to thank HealthPartners Hospice, Saint Anthony Park Home, and personal caregivers.

A private burial in Platteville is planned.