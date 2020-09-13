Menu
Anne Paddock
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Paddock, Anne Jeanene (Stoppleworth)

BLACK EARTH - Anne Jeanene (Stoppleworth) Paddock passed away Aug. 1, 2020, hours after her 90th birthday, at a hospital in Harlingen, Texas.

She was born July 31, 1930, daughter of Albert and Teresa Stoppleworth. She was married to Gaige Paddock on Sept. 1, 1948. They were blessed with four children, Gary (Laura), Peggy (Al) Swayze, Butch (Marlene), Dave (Mary); grandchildren, Teresa, Mara, Tasha, Tina, Joshua, Brandy, Melanie; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children; and siblings, Janis Brunner, Bobbie Hilgers, Al Jr. (Jean) Stoppleworth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gaige; his parents, Loren (Mable) Paddock; and infant son, Deane; brother, Rodney Stoppleworth; sisters, Marilyn Stoppleworth, Mardale (Ripp) Stier, Rosalane Haack; grandchildren, Deana Paddock, Anthony Paddock; and infant great-grandchild, Zachery Paddock.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
