Haynes, Palmer Roscoe

MOUNT HOREB - Palmer Roscoe Haynes, poet and retired architect, died Sept. 6, 2020 at home in Mt. Horeb, Wis. He was born in Madison General Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 8, 1935. He often told his family;

"If you stand on the south sidewalk and look up at the higher widows; that was the nursery." Palmer was the second born son to Roscoe Almon Haynes and Beth Miles Haynes, of Evansville. Wis. He completed two grades in rural Tullar School, graduated from Evansville High School and Kansas State University. He was a summer intern in the office of architect John Steinmann, Monticello, Wis. As a registered architect he brought his own spirit to the offices of Weiler and Strang, John J. Flad, now Flad and Associates, and Potter Design Group, all of Madison. Mr. Haynes as a youth sold Nov. 11th poppies door to door because his father said he could learn something. Haynes volunteered 20 years maintaining Dr. Francis Hole's research soil plots in the UW Madison Arboretum. Haynes was one of many players in restoring the Chicago and North Western depot in Ridgeway, Wis. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Lydia (Chambers) Haynes, daughter, Catherine Haynes (Betty Marshall), Stoughton, Doug E. L. Haynes (JungJa Lee), Madison, Granddaughter Hyunji Beth Lee Haynes (s.o. James Hegge), Madison, AFS son Manuel Talledo (Heuris), Stockton, nephew Matthew Haynes (Mary Aller), nieces Debra Beth Smith (Phillip) and Dawn Hernandez (Roy), and their extended California families. Mr. Haynes is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Chauncey Almon Haynes and his wife Joanne, Mariposa, Calif. During retirement Mr. Haynes regularly wrote and self-published poetry, and said of each: "Of the creative processes, of architecture and poetry; the outcome of poetry is instantly more gratifying." This is one of his poems from March, 2009.

Bumper

stickers announce:

I'd rather be

sailing

fishing

golfing,

and my favorite,

I'd rather be

here, now.

A Zoom memorial service will be held Oct. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Remembrances are being gathered at www.palmerspoems.com and at www.gundersonfh.com. The family is grateful for the support of Agrace Hospice in the final days of Palmer's life. Gifts in Palmer's memory may be given to Porchlight, Inc., or Friends of Military Ridge Trail, PO Box 373, Mt. Horeb WI 53572.