Carol Grosse

Grosse, Carol Jeanne

MIDDLETON – Carol Jeanne Grosse passed away at Agrace HospiceCare on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, two days after her 63rd birthday.

Jeanne is survived by her sister, Kate "Cathy" (Gregg) Burmeister; nephews, Tyler and Trevor; the Burmeister family that embraced her as one of theirs; and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; step-dad, Dupont Jelle; father, Richard; and brother, Rick Grosse. She will miss her Twin Oaks family of 20 years, especially her housemate, Corin Reilly.

Jeanne made a life for herself for 41 years after her accident. Many thanks to Options in Community Living and all the wonderful care of so many whose lives intersected with Jeanne. Special appreciation to ArtWorking, where Jeanne came to thrive as a painter and artist.

A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ArtWorking. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
