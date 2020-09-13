Skattum, Irene "Scottie"

MADISON/ARGYLE - Irene "Scottie" Skattum, age 98, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was the daughter of Lewis and Edith (Hendrickson) Skattum. She was born Oct. 9, 1921, on the family farm near Argyle. She went to the Andrews Country School and graduated from Argyle High School in 1939.

She spent two years in Rockford, Ill., before moving to Madison. She was employed by H.S. Manchester for 38 years. She joined Bethel Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir for 23 years, belonged to the Martha Circle, Altar Guild, XYZ and volunteered at the Parish Shoppe. She sang with the Kopy Kat's quartette for years. She was a charter member of the Madison Harmony Revue and sang with them for several years. She also loved to dance, and let's not forget her love for the Badgers and the Packers. She loved making birthday cards and was known as one of the 'Cookie Ladies' at Capital Lakes where she lived for over 20 years.

Survivors include nieces, Carol Schaber, Beth Fransen (Delton), Kristi Vanderark (Wayne); nephews, Tom Kilpatrick (Mary), Ken Kilpatrick (Carol), Jim Skattum (Dawn); several great and great-great-nieces and nephews; special friends, Mary Kinnaird, Kathy Luick, Marilyn Groves, Jeanne Marquis and the Ranheim Family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lucille Schaber, Evelyn Kilpatrick, and Agnes Tachon; brother, Harland; nephew, Steve Tachon; and great-nephews, Andy and David Kilpatrick.

Memorial services will be held at the APPLE GROVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14501 Apple Grove Church Road, Arygyle, WI, on Oct. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. In honor of her love for the Badgers, please wear Badger red. Due to Covid, there will be no visitation prior to services.

Memorials may be made in Irene's name to Apple Grove Lutheran Church- PO Box 217, Argyle, WI 53504 or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

