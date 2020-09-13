Lance, Edward

RIVER HILLS - On Thursday Sept. 3rd, we lost a wonderful man. Ed was an only child born to Ed and Alice Lance on Sept. 19, 1945 in Madison, Wis. In Ed's early childhood, his cousin Gordy Faust came to live with him, and this began a lifetime of brotherhood. At UW Oshkosh he met the love of his life, Kathy, who he would drop everything for to make her comfortable and happy. They loved dancing together to Proud Mary and going to plays on the weekends. They recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. Life with Ed was always an adventure.

Ed and Kathy moved to Milwaukee and built a home surrounded by trees and wildlife, often spending weekends keeping busy and hunting at the cabin his father had built. They raised one daughter Erin (Brian) Vande Zande who was loved by a father who wasn't afraid to cry as he hugged her tightly. He will forever be Grandpa to Asa, Nina, Nash, Norah and Cecelia.

He planned trips each year, always with elements of whimsy and wonder, from staying at a castle in Ireland, to horseback riding to have breakfast at the top of a hill in South Dakota. While he retired from American Family insurance as Systems Analyst, he spent the last 16 years teaching children computers for the Boys and Girls club in central Milwaukee. He attended Eastbrook Church and enjoyed sitting with his friends at his favorite coffee shop.

He was a wonderful brother-in-law to David and Trudy Zarling and uncle to Deb (Mike) Fusek, Amy Nitschke and Dan (now passed) and great uncle to Jacob, Sabrina (Andrew) Rivera, Jadon and Gabe. He is survived also by good friends from over the years and many relatives.

Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date through the Schramka-Densow Funeral Home in Thiensville, Wis. For online condolences and service information please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com