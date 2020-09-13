Menu
Roger Ehlke

Ehlke, Roger William

FALL RIVER - Roger William Ehlke, 76, of Fall River, Wis., passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Institutional Ministries, 1833 Executive Drive, Suite 101, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or online at www.im.life.

The funeral service will take place on at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2020 at David's Star Lutheran Church, 2740 Davids Star Dr, Jackson, WI 53037, with Pastor Michael Woldt officiating. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of services. A burial will follow services at David's Star Lutheran Cemetery, with Pastor Harold Sturm officiating. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to provide a luncheon following services.

The Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 13, 2020.
