DEERFIELD - Deborah S. Zibell, age 59, of Deerfield passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, after many years of suffering with Alzheimer's at Sienna Crest Memory Care in Fort Atkinson. Deb was born on June 6, 1961 in Madison, Wis., the youngest daughter of J. Ward Olson and Maribeth Grann Olson. She attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and Edgewood High School. She went onto UW-Madison where she completed her bachelor's degree in business, on a full scholarship after earning a 1 for her solo at State Solo Ensemble.

Deb worked in banking for 32 years. She started at AnchorBank, then onto Bankers Bank, Virchow Krause and the Bank of Deerfield. Deb married Steven Zibell July 30, 1989. After growing up in Madison and in addition to her career, she assisted on their cash crop farm of tobacco, corn, soybeans with Oliver tractors. Her first and favorite tractor was her Oliver 880.

Deb enjoyed singing, music, animals, watching her kid's sporting events, and spending time with her family and friends.

Deb was a great wife, mother, and friend to all that knew her.

Deb is survived by her husband Steven Zibell of Deerfield, Wis., son Rolland Zibell of Deerfield, Wis., daughter Lisa Zibell of Deerfield, Wis. She is further survived by her brother James (Pat) Olson, sister Ann (Dave) Connor, sister Barbara (Tom) Northuis. Mother in-law Louann Zibell of Madison, Wis., sister in-law Lynnda (Doug) Zibell Milsap of Madison, Wis., brother in-law Gary (Laura) Zibell of Cambridge, Wis., sister in-law Rhonda (Mark) Thompson of Waukesha, Wis., as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews and family members.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 201 Bue St. Deerfield.

A private Burial will be held on Thursday at the Deerfield Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Ron Kutz officiating.

