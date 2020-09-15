Fox, Terry Michael

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Terry Michael Fox, age 63, passed away at home with his family surrounding him. He passed away at 10:15 p.m. on May 2, 2020. He was a beloved husband to Connie Fox of 28 years, married on May 15, 1992.

He was a cherished father to Terry M. Fox, Jr., Damian, Angelica, and Christian. He left behind the following grandchildren who lovingly called him "Papa": Shauna, Tea, Eva Zion, Avianna, Hendrix, Sakura Damiano Kingsley, and Maliyah.

Terry worked for Vivent Helath for 19 years. He was diligent soldier in the fight against HIV/AIDS since the very beginning. He was beloved by all those who were lucky enough to have a one on one encounter with him. He was a tester for fair housing; he provided advice, compassion, and a new perspective to anyone who was in need.

Terry was a follower of God. His life was a clear demonstration of his beliefs and convictions.

He believed all people are equal in value and demonstrated this in all encounters. He had an infectious laugh and smile and was able to lift someone and leave them changed, or at least touched by knowing him.

Celebration of life is planned for Terry on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at McGee Farms Park in Fitchburg at 4:30 p.m.

Come and celebrate the life of this big personality. We will release balloons at sunset. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Thank you Fox Family. All are welcome.