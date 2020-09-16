Olson, Lois A.

COTTAGE GROVE - Lois A. Olson, age 86, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was born on Feb. 12, 1934, in Madison, the daughter of Ralph Schantz and Florence Brandt. Lois graduated from Madison East High School. She married Edward Olson Jr. on Nov. 28, 1953. Lois worked in sales for Sears Roebuck and Co. for many years.

The most important thing to Lois was her family. She was a beautiful and loving mother who always put her children first. She was always in touch with and able to understand her children's feelings and thoughts. She was a perfect grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and had a great sense of humor. Everyone she knew enjoyed spending time with her. Her favorite thing to do was gather with family and friends. She enjoyed time spent with friends and family on Lake Kegonsa and feeling like she was "on vacation" every day. She celebrated the very real joys in life - breakfast with her family, attending her children's sporting events, having lunch with her friends and going on trips with family and friends.

We will miss you so very much every day, but we know that you will be with us always.

Lois is survived by her husband, Edward; daughter, Lisa (Fred) Olson; two sons, Timothy Olson and Thomas (Debbie) Olson, and her brother, Larry. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. A gathering will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines social distancing and face masks are required. Memorials may be gifted in Lois' name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

