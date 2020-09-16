Severson, Victor Lee

VERONA - Victor Lee Severson, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Four Winds Manor in Verona. Vic was born in Argyle, Wis., on Nov. 3, 1930, to Alvin and Clara Severson.

Vic learned the value of hard work while growing up on the family farm in Argyle. After graduating from Argyle High School in 1949, he served in the United States Marine Corp at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and in Washington, DC, for three years. Vic spent the rest of his adult life working in building construction, first with his own construction business in Monroe and later for Wick Homes. He built numerous homes and other structures all over southwest Wisconsin and northern Illinois, continuing to work until nearly 70 years of age. Vic was handy at building most anything, which included a pontoon boat that he used on Lake Mendota. He enjoyed both fishing and hunting. Vic looked forward to deer season, when he often went to his son's cabin in northern Wisconsin. He loved food and especially enjoyed the wonderful meals at the cabin, shared with the group of hunting buddies. His leisure time also involved watching many sporting events, the UW men's basketball team and the Green Bay Packers being two of his favorites.

Surviving are his son, Mark, Waunakee; and daughter, Lynn Roethe, Madison; as well as his granddaughter, Erin Roethe; grandson-in-law, Tim Morrison; and great-grandchild, Bode Morrison, all of Minneapolis. Vic is also survived by one sister, Ruth Miller of Rockford; a brother-in-law, Ralph Neuenschwander of South Wayne; a sister-in-law, Mary Severson of Brodhead; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Orville, Paul, Chester, Rolfe, Kenneth; and four sisters, Margaret, Dora, Alice, and Hazel.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Four Winds for their exceptional care of Vic during the past three months. Appreciation is also expressed to Heartland Hospice for the excellent care and support they provided to Vic and the family in his final days.

Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Due to the current health situation, no visitation or service will be held. A private family burial will occur at a later date.