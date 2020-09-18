Sessions, Robert "Bob"

MADISON - Robert "Bob" Sessions, age 73, of Madison passed away suddenly on Sept. 7, 2020. He was born in Mason City, Iowa, to Alice and Marcellus Sessions. He developed a strong sense of community as an Eagle Scout, and served in the Navy, stationed in the Philippines and Hawaii, where he discovered librarianship. He graduated from NIACC, Iowa State University and The University of Iowa. Bob was an Academic Librarian at Cornell University in Iowa and at Steenbock Library for The University of Wisconsin, Madison.

He loved making music, cycling, baking, wood-working, and writing letters and postcards. He made friends wherever he went and shared his enthusiasm and many interests freely. He was a proud, affectionate father and a fun and supportive spouse. He made everyone feel welcome and engaged by genuinely connecting with them and inviting them to share his curiosity and joy.

He is survived by his wife, Chris, daughters, Meredith and Jenny, grandchildren Ben and Bridget, sons-in-law Dennis and Mark, and many, many friends.

His family and friends will gather to celebrate his life when it is safe to do so.