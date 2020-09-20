Menu
Marie Bedner
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Bedner, Marie E.

SUN PRAIRIE - Marie E. Bedner, age 89, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home. She was born on Sept. 4, 1931, in Jefferson and was the daughter of Charles and Adela (Weisensel) Rader. She married Vernon Bedner on Oct. 20, 1951, at St. John the Baptist Church in Jefferson. Marie enjoyed bird watching and was an excellent seamstress. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and The Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her five children, Richard (Teri) Bedner, Theresa Bedner, Cindy Bedner, Jeffrey (Lori) Bedner, Janette Bedner all of Sun Prairie; six grandchildren, Jenni Bedner, Christopher Bedner, David Lobenstein, Nicole (Mark) Edidin, Michael Mittelsteadt and Marcus Mittelsteadt; and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2010; a son, Michael; three brothers and a sister.

A private graveside service will be held.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their help with our mother. Memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation Service

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400

newcomerfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
