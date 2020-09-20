Menu
David Ellestad
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Ellestad, David Elver

SUN PRAIRIE - David Elver Ellestad, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. He was born on Nov. 21, 1940, in Madison, Wis., to Elver and Eleanor (Meloy) Ellestad.

David graduated from Monona Grove High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was employed by Wisconsin Power and Light as an electrical engineer for thirty-seven years. After his retirement from WP&L, he began a second career as a Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, retiring in 2001.

David married Kristine Jacobsen in 1965 and they enjoyed nearly fifty-five years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, Kristine, he is survived by four children: daughters, Laura (Michael) Ferguson and Kara (Brett) Rhode; and sons, D. Christian, and Jan (Sharon). He is further survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one brother, Rev. Charles (Jean) Ellestad. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, W240N6145 Maple Avenue, Sussex, Wis., on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Pierceville Cemetery, Marshall, Wis. Memorials may be made in David's name to Peace Lutheran Academy, Sussex, Wis.

A man of God who loved his family.

Please share your memories of David at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
W240N6145 Maple Avenue, Sussex, Wisconsin
Sep
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
W240N6145 Maple Avenue, Sussex, Wisconsin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 20, 2020