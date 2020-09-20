Wendt, Alec William

MCFARLAND - With profound sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, Alec William Wendt, on Sept. 11, 2020.

Alec was born on Oct. 17, 1996, in Madison, Wis. Alec came into this world with lightning speed, and it came as no surprise his passions lay in rebuilding cars and street racing.

Alec was a graduate of McFarland High School and worked in the auto parts industry for most of his career. He was dedicated, hardworking, easygoing, kind, caring, and thoughtful; he would always lend a hand wherever it was needed.

Alec will be greatly missed by his countless friends and his family. In his short time on earth, he had a profound impact on so many.

Alec is survived by his mother, Margaret Ackley; and father, Ronald Wendt (fiancée Jennifer Cherry); aunts, Marybeth Bay (Dave Budden) and Debra (Dave) Steinbach; uncles, Ted and Sam Ackley; grandfather, Edward (Donna) Ackley; cousin, Brooke Ackley; special friend, Tayler Licitar; and countless other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his "Granny," Marge Kingsley; and paternal grandparents, Rodney and Joanne Wendt.

Alec will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony beside his beloved maternal grandmother at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.

In memory of Alec, please consider donating your time or money to a local organization which supports our brothers and sisters suffering in crisis during these difficult times.

