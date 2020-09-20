Shulfer, Russell Phillip

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - Russell Phillip Shulfer, 60, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home in Englewood, Fla., following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He leaves behind his wife, Carol Shulfer; daughter, Caley; step-children, Cayla (Will) Gable, Jarin (Lindsay) Trakel, Zach Weekes; brothers, Mickey, Glen and Jimmy (Sue).

Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Florence Shulfer; and his sister, Paulette Kaminski.

Born and raised in Stevens Point, Wis., the son of Mike and Florence Shulfer, he was a graduate of UW-Stevens Point. In his early years, his favorite hobbies were UW Trivia, and following the Packers, Brewers, and the Bucks.

Russ had worked as a commercial lines underwriter for 35+ years and was well liked and respected by all who knew him. He not only took pride in his work, but truly relished the friends he made during his time in business. Over the years, his insurance expertise and reputation led him to be one of the most trusted, dependable, and admired underwriters.

Russ enjoyed hiking, biking and traveling with his wife, as they were inseparable.

Thank you to Tidewell Hospice of Englewood for the constant support and assistance with keeping Russ comfortable.

My love, you are so deeply missed, and I will see you again someday xxooxx

There will be celebration of life gathering at CERSIS BREWING COMPANY in Columbus, Wis., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.