Gibson, Chère Campbell

MADISON - It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Chère Campbell Gibson on Aug. 25, 2020. She leaves behind her loving husband, Terry Lee Gibson; son, Scott Trask Coggins, and his wife, Robin; and her grandchildren, Declan and Torin Coggins; step-daughter, Diane Gibson, and husband, Gerald Cubbin, and their children, Henry and Violet; and step-son, Robert, and his wife, Karlene, and their children, Maya and Kal. She also leaves behind her sisters, Marcia Ann (nee Campbell) Mason, Tracy Lynn Campbell, and Tamara Lee Campbell, with husband, Geoff Jones, and daughter, Peyton.

Chère was predeceased by her parents, George Edgar Campbell and Doreen Beatrice Dunfee; and by her first husband, George Ellsworth "Ted" Coggins. She is also predeceased by her aunts and uncles, Joan and Lawrence Arthur Campbell and Madelyn and Walter Frederick Campbell, and their son, Colin Frederick Campbell. She leaves behind her cousins, Paddy (nee Campbell) Minnis, Michael and Sandy Campbell, Jan (nee Campbell) and Brian Ferguson, Patrick and Pat Campbell, and Patricia (nee Buffo) Campbell, and their children and grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Patricia Coggins, Sherry (nee Gibson) Cantwell, Merry Gibson; and brother-in-law, Donald Coggins.

Chère was born Feb. 2, 1945, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. She moved to Montréal, Québec, Canada, in 1948, where she attended various schools, graduating from West Hill High School in 1962. Chère then attended MacDonald College of McGill University, Montréal, Québec, graduating with a B.Sc. in 1966. She married George Ellsworth "Ted" Coggins on Sept. 6, 1967.

Chère worked as a Dietitian for several years until she joined the faculty at Kemptville College of Agricultural Technology, in Kemptville, Ontario, Canada. She taught basic nutrition, diet therapy, and food service management. In 1971 she and her husband Ted enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wis. Chère focused her studies on Adult Education. She finished her Ph.D. in 1974. Her son, Scott Trask Coggins, was born on Jan. 8, 1974.

After she finished her Ph.D. they moved to Forest Lake, Minn., joining the faculty at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. They returned to Wisconsin in 1979. In 1982 Chère worked as an academic planner in University of Wisconsin System Administration. In 1984 she left administration and joined the faculty of the Department of Continuing and Vocational Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Family Living Program Area in University of Wisconsin -Extension. Her husband Ted died in 1988. Chère married Terry Lee Gibson on July 7, 1989. Chère and Terry were faculty colleagues.

Chère was Professor in the School of Human Ecology, University of Wisconsin, Madison. She was a significant force in higher education distance learning since the early 1980s and published books, book chapters, and monographs in the field. In addition, it was Chère's vision and perseverance in partnership with her husband, Professor Terry Gibson, that led to the first Annual Conference on Distance Teaching and Learning in 1985, which is now viewed by many as a premier national distance learning conference for educators. In addition, she designed several award winning mediated instructional packages and originated the Certificate of Professional Development in Distance Education. She was inducted in the United States Distance Learning USDLA Hall of Fame 2003. In 2011 she was recognized for her work in Adult Education when she was inducted into the International Adult and Continuing Education Hall of Fame.

She retired from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004 and continued to be active with her husband and professional partner in publishing books and articles and in serving as External Evaluators on several national grants. She was also actively involved in Grace Episcopal Church in Madison and many groups and organizations in her summer community of Bayfield, Wis.

A memorial service via appropriate technology will be scheduled at Grace Episcopal Church in Madison, Wis. Check the website for details: http://www.gracechurchmadison.org.