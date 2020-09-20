Watson, Owen R.

MADISON - Owen R. Watson of Madison was taken home by the arms of angels to his loving Lord on Sept. 5, 2020.

Owen was born in Madison, Wis., on Jan. 17, 1937, to Charles Watson and Agnes Blankenheim. He attended Central High for a short period of time after deciding to pursue his dream of owning his first filling station: Watson Brothers (Sinclair) on Park Street. He continued chasing his dream and opened Beltline Texaco on the frontage road of Highway 12/18 and Watson Texaco (Phillips 66) on Schroeder Road. After he retired, he kept himself busy babysitting his grandkids, taking them to school and supporting them in their hobbies.

He was reunited with the love of his life, Nancy; his sons, Roy and Bobby; his daughter, Sandy; his mother and father; and his brother, Chuck.

He is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Joe); his grandchildren, Steven, Missy, Fawn, Faith, Shelby (Orlando), Shawnna, Aden, Madison, Natalia, Owen, Aubreana, Mia, Jo-Jo, Jaxon, Chanel, D.J. and Harper; a son-in-law, Rodney; a sister, Joan (Cas); two brothers, Roger (Liz), Tom (Jeanne); several nieces, nephews and cousins; his beloved dog, Cheva; and cat, Cashashes.

Owen, who most will remember as "Owe," was the most selfless, big hearted husband, father and grandpa we ever knew. His generosity and kind heart touched the lives of so many. He was the kind of man that would take the shirt off of his back for you. To your family you were all of the above, but most of all we are gonna miss your infectious smile and cheesy jokes. Although you are gone you will never be forgotten!!! Until we meet again, you are finally at peace and able to rest.

On behalf of our family we would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care that they gave these past few months. Due to Covid-19 there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Services, Madison, Wis.