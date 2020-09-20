Kavaloski, Vincent C.

MADISON - Vincent C. Kavaloski - philosopher, writer, peace studies scholar, and musician - died on Sept. 10, 2020, after a long illness. A passionate giant of a man, he will be remembered for his playful spirit, his creative energy, and his wide-ranging intellect. He was the best of teachers, taking complex issues and making them accessible, and engaging students in Socratic dialogue. His commitment to peace and nonviolence permeated his teaching, his writings, and his travels. He embraced the world and nurtured hope and understanding. Vince was a loving husband to his wife, Jane Hammatt Kavaloski; a dedicated father to his children, Joshua Kavaloski, Amanda Hammatt, Alainya Kavaloski, and Matthew Hammatt; and an adoring grandfather to his nine grandchildren.

Information concerning a Memorial Service is available at https://www.fosterfuneralhomes.com.