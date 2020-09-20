Hanson, Bruce A. Y.

BLACK EARTH - Bruce Alan Yttri Hanson, age 64, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020, at UW Hospital, Madison, Wis., following a brief battle with an aggressive illness and a 20-year diagnosis of Type I diabetes. He was born in Madison on Oct. 5, 1955, to Ivan and Helen (Yttri) Hanson.

He is survived by brother, Tom Hanson of Denver, Colo.; and sister, Lois Hanson Kaul (David) of Sauk City, Wis.

Due to COVID-19, visitors can greet the family from their cars in the parking lot of NEW HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1705 Center St., Black Earth, Wis., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. A private service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Bruce's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Bruce's name to New Heights Lutheran Church or the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences can be found at www.gundersonfh.com.

