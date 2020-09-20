Menu
Dale Tierney
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Tierney, Dale Keith

MADISON – Dale Keith Tierney, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Dale was born to Chuck and Phyllis Olson Tierney on Sept. 3, 1956, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Phyllis and the boys moved to Wisconsin in 1964, where Dale attended Monona and then graduated from LaFollette High School.

Dale went on to work for Kupfer Iron Works and then became a carpenter and drywaller. When Dale wasn't working, he was having fun with his friends going to concerts and other events. Dale loved to fish and was an excellent pool player.

Dale was a very loving and caring son to his mother when she became ill with diabetes.

Dale is survived by his brother, Bryan Tierney; uncle, Eldred Olson; aunt, Lori Droster; many cousins; nieces and nephews, Bryan Jr., Travis, Kayla, Hope and Aaron; and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; cousins, Doug Droster, Steve Olson and Lorie Olson-Langer.

Dale will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Rest in peace with God the Father, and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A private service will be at a later time.

Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funerals

3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison

(608) 249-6758


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
