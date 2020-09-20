Pierick, Betty M.

DEFOREST - Betty M. Pierick died Sept. 14, 2020, at home, following a five-year struggle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body Dementia. She endured those diseases with patience, good grace, acceptance and kindness towards all, the way she lived her 91 years. She will be remembered and missed by many.

She was born March 24, 1929, to Arthur and Alma Haney of Montfort, Wis. She met Rufus Pierick of Highland, Wis., after high school while working at the drug store and soda fountain in Montfort. They were married on April 23, 1949, had seven children together, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary not long before Rufus died in 2001. They moved to a farm near Arlington, Wis., in 1950 and raised their family there.

Betty was a stay-at-home mom until after her youngest child started school. She worked as a cashier for Schultz's Market in DeForest for 21 years and then as a clerk at the Morrisonville Post Office for several more years, especially enjoying her relationships with the customers. She was a 70-year member of St. Olaf's Catholic Church and active in church activities. She delivered meals on wheels until she was no longer able to drive, and was always willing to help others.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Marie (Rodger Mattson) Cooper, G. Jean (Rondi Ericksen) Pierick, Michael (Jeanne Williams), Mark (Rhonda), Daniel (Sandra), Paul, and Timothy (Anyela Valdez). Other survivors include 10 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Cleo Stenner; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sisters and one brother.

Immediate family members are having a small graveside service soon, and an open memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.

The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the staff at Sage Meadow Assisted Living (formerly Artisan) in DeForest for their patient and loving care in her last few years, to Dr. Jennie Hounshell at the UW Health Windsor Clinic and Dr. Kathleen Shannon at the UW Hospital Neurology Department for excellent medical care, and to Agrace Hospice and Senior Care staff for attentive and understanding care during her final days. The dedicated service and caring of these many wonderful individuals is much appreciated and will be long remembered.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250