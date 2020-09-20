Buffo, Janice Poulin

MADISON/SAN DIEGO, Calif. - I'm off on my next adventure, but what a wonderful life I've had! I, Janice Poulin Buffo, was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Oak Park, Ill. I was married to the love of my life for 45 years, until 1991 when my amazing husband, Bill, was taken too soon. Two became seven: William (Jane) Buffo Jr., Leslie (Chuck) Danielson, Elizabeth (Steve) Mortenson, Tom (Laurie) Buffo, and Michael (Becky) Buffo, who preceded me in death in 1981. I was blessed with ten grandchildren and soon-to-be thirteen great-grandchildren. I was a devout Catholic. I traveled to all five continents. I divided my time between my homes in Madison and San Diego, always accompanied by one of my many dogs. I was an avid bridge and Scrabble player. I enjoyed gardening and painting. Most of all, I loved spending time with family and friends. I did it my way, all the way to the very end. A private interment will be held Sept. 27, 2020, in Iola, Wis., followed by a larger celebration of life when that becomes possible. Donations can be made to St. Paul's Catholic Foundation in Madison. Voie Funeral Home, 120 S. Main St, Iola, WI, 54945, (715) 445-2560, is assisting the family with arrangements.