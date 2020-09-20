Lange, Randall M. "Randy"

SUN PRAIRIE - Randall M. "Randy" Lange, age 69, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Katie (Luke) Voss; grandsons, Adam, Jake, and Sean; brother, Mark (Ellen) Lange; aunt, Marion Metzow; and several beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny; his parents, Kelly and Blanche; and his beloved cat, Willy.

Memorials are appreciated to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie.

Private services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054