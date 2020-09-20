Menu
Ronald Tourdot

Tourdot, Ronald E. "Ronnieboy"

DEFOREST - Ronald E. "Ronnieboy" Tourdot, age 64, was called home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, following a long illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC PARISH CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St, Deforest, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Father Jared Holzhuter presiding. Burial will follow at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. OLAF CATHOLIC PARISH CHURCH
623 Jefferson St, Deforest, Wisconsin
Sep
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. OLAF CATHOLIC PARISH CHURCH
623 Jefferson St, Deforest, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 20, 2020