Tourdot, Ronald E. "Ronnieboy"

DEFOREST - Ronald E. "Ronnieboy" Tourdot, age 64, was called home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, following a long illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC PARISH CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St, Deforest, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Father Jared Holzhuter presiding. Burial will follow at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

