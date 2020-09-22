Pahl, Doris Elane

CAZENOVIA - Doris Elane Pahl, age 86, of Cazenovia, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Richland Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME in Richland Center, Wis. Burial will be held in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday at the Clary Memorial Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials can be made to the Cazenovia Rescue Squad. Social distancing and masks will be observed.

