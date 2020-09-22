Fadness, Arnold E. "Bud"

LEANDER, Texas - Arnold E. "Bud" Fadness, age 94, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. Bud was born in Madison, Wis., to Arthur T. and Constance E. Fadness. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp during World War II, and after being discharged, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering on the GI bill. He spent most of his career working for defense related companies.

At the age of 22 Bud met the love of his life, Audrey Jensen, who became his life partner of 69 years. Together they raised four children and moved nine times across the country as Bud pursued ever more interesting and challenging jobs. They settled in Fairfax, Va., where they remained for 45 years until moving to Texas to live with their youngest son. In later years Bud tended lovingly to his bride and passed away by her side, despite his best efforts to be with her for their 70th anniversary.

Bud is survived by his wife, Audrey; sons, Randall (Theresa) and Jeffrey; daughters, Cathie (Arun) Batavia and Kristine (David) Dodd; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Murray, Mary Jane Perez and Lois Fraser, all of Madison; and a grandson, Jason Fadness.

A memorial service will be held in Madison at a later date and Bud will be buried at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona, Wis.