Johnson, Thomas

NAPLES, Fla./MADISON - Thomas Johnson – Naples, Fla., and formerly of Madison, Wis. – passed away on Sept. 12, 2020, of cardiac arrest, at his home. Tom was a beloved son, brother and friend, born on April 6, 1965, to William and Nancy Johnson of Madison.

Tom was one of seven children raised in the Regent Street neighborhood and attended Blessed Sacrament School, Madison West High School, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management at Florida Gulf Coast University. Tom was the owner of Super Tom's Pizza in Madison before heading to Florida to pursue other occupational opportunities. He was a Service Manager with Wilson Lighting.

Tom had numerous friends both in Wisconsin and Florida who admired his kindness, strong work ethic, compassion for his fellow man, and unique sense of humor. Tom was a gifted musician as both a guitar player and self-taught piano player. He enjoyed accompanying singers and always found solace in his music. He loved to play golf, watch Packers and Badgers football, and spend quality time with his many friends in Florida.

He is survived by his siblings, Stephen, Anthony, William, Daniel (Sheryl), Amy Ulrich (Steven) and Christopher. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Nancy and William Johnson. A celebration of Tom's life will be held in Florida on Sept. 28, 2020, and in Wisconsin at a later date. Legacy Options Cremation and Funeral Services assisted the family and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Special Olympics Wisconsin in his name.