Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice Watson

Watson, Alice Jean (Outhouse)

STOUGHTON - Alice Jean (Outhouse) Watson, age 91, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, supported by her children.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Barbara (James) Lathrop of Hawkins; two sons, John Watson of Edgerton and Jeffrey (Janice) Watson of Seattle; four grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters. She is further survived by her brother, Robert (Ardys) Outhouse of Stoughton. Alice was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Watson; three sisters; and five brothers.

There will be a private family service and burial at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon. A planned memorial will take place in 2021 on a date yet to be determined.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
I was so saddened to hear of Alice's passing. I loved seeing the rosmaling crafts that she brought to the family reunions. She will be greatly missed.
Lynne Bliss
September 23, 2020
I found this photo of Bob and Alice sharing ancestry history with my dad, Bob Speckmann. I am sure they were doing research for me. I see my dad is carrying a clipboard to take notes!
Linda Speckmann Spina
Family
September 23, 2020
Alice was such a sweetheart. She and Bob were dear friends of my late parents, Elaine and Bob Speckmann. Elaine and Bob Watson were cousins. When I took an interest in researching the Watson side of the family, Alice was so helpful in sharing all the family photograph albums, diaries, autograph books, and anything else she thought might be helpful. I transcribed Watson family diaries and she and Bob reviewed and corrected my work. She and Bob also tromped through graveyards with my mom. They knew so much of the family history of the area. Loved it when she and Bob would attend Watson/Halverson family reunions at my mom's cottage on Kegonsa driving their old Model T (or A??) - anyway it was old! Heartfelt condolences on the loss of such a wonderful mother and grandmother. (I know I have a photo or 2 of her and Bob, if I can locate them!)
Linda (Speckmann) Spina
Family
September 23, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you all and sending many prayers.
Brian and Jeri Boden
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
September 23, 2020