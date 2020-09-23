Skaife, Jack J.

MADISON - Jack J. Skaife was born on Dec. 10, 1933, in Mount Hope, Wis., to John Manley Skaife and Mildred Anna Turner Skaife. He married Marlene Fry Skaife on May 8, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa. Jack was a truck driver, at different times driving a dump truck, a fuel oil truck, and a Redi Mix truck. He enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, bowling, and playing cards, especially with nieces Christy and Kathy; even if Kathy won, he was looking forward to getting his money back. He is survived by son, Jeff; sister, Lenore; and grandsons, Collin and Ryan. He was preceded in death by daughter, Cindy; wife of 61 years, Marlene; brothers, Lawrence, Robert, Laverne, Raymond, Richard; and sister, Helen Pace. Visitation will be held at the STITZER LUTHERAN CEMETERY in Stitzer at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2020, with a graveside service at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow at the Hilltop Tavern in Fennimore. If you plan on attending the services, please bring a lawn chair.