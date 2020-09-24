Foss, Kenneth R. LODI – Kenneth R. Foss, age 82, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Committal Services will be held at GARDEN BLUFF CEMETERY, W12540 Hwy. J, Lodi, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Peace Kim presiding. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face masks are strongly encouraged. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com . Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care 157 S. Main St. (608) 592-3201