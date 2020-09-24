Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Foss
Foss, Kenneth R. LODI – Kenneth R. Foss, age 82, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Committal Services will be held at GARDEN BLUFF CEMETERY, W12540 Hwy. J, Lodi, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Peace Kim presiding. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face masks are strongly encouraged. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care 157 S. Main St. (608) 592-3201
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Committal
11:00a.m.
GARDEN BLUFF CEMETERY
W12540 Hwy. J, Lodi, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Hamre Gunderson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.