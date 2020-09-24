Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Colleen Grady
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Grady, Colleen Ann VERONA - 70, passed peacefully into God's Kingdom on Aug. 29, 2020 at the Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona, Wis. Born Aug. 1, 1950 at Methodist Hospital in Madison, she enjoyed music, dancing, playing her guitar, creative art and spending time with her family, especially their frequent trips to the northern woods cabin in Manitowish Waters, Wis. Colleen loved animals, infants and celebrating birthdays. She attended Nakoma Grade School, Cherokee Junior High and after graduating from Memorial High School June 7, 1968 she worked for many years at Chrysalis in Madison. She was the third-great granddaughter of Frank Matthew Grady, an early settler in Madison before it was incorporated, and whose donated land to The University of Wisconsin is now known as The Grady Tract. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn Sylvia and Robert Edwin Grady of Madison, whose wedding anniversary was marked on August 28. Robert was the president of the Neckerman Agency. She is survived by her three brothers, Carl Grady of Madison, Wis., Rick Grady of Plano, Texas and Tim Grady of Woodstock, Ga., and her sister Sue Fullmore of Concord, Calif. She will be interred next to her parents at Resurrection Cemetery on September 25. "When Jesus saw her, he called her over and said, "Woman, you are set free from your ailment." - Luke 13:12 (NRV)
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.