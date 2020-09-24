Grady, Colleen Ann VERONA - 70, passed peacefully into God's Kingdom on Aug. 29, 2020 at the Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona, Wis. Born Aug. 1, 1950 at Methodist Hospital in Madison, she enjoyed music, dancing, playing her guitar, creative art and spending time with her family, especially their frequent trips to the northern woods cabin in Manitowish Waters, Wis. Colleen loved animals, infants and celebrating birthdays. She attended Nakoma Grade School, Cherokee Junior High and after graduating from Memorial High School June 7, 1968 she worked for many years at Chrysalis in Madison. She was the third-great granddaughter of Frank Matthew Grady, an early settler in Madison before it was incorporated, and whose donated land to The University of Wisconsin is now known as The Grady Tract. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn Sylvia and Robert Edwin Grady of Madison, whose wedding anniversary was marked on August 28. Robert was the president of the Neckerman Agency. She is survived by her three brothers, Carl Grady of Madison, Wis., Rick Grady of Plano, Texas and Tim Grady of Woodstock, Ga., and her sister Sue Fullmore of Concord, Calif. She will be interred next to her parents at Resurrection Cemetery on September 25. "When Jesus saw her, he called her over and said, "Woman, you are set free from your ailment." - Luke 13:12 (NRV)