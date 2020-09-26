DeLacy, Richard James

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Richard James DeLacy, 74, of Rockford, peacefully passed away on Sept. 23, 2020. He was born on Jan. 27, 1946, in La Crosse, Wis., the son of Otto and Ruth (Lee) DeLacy. Richard resided in McFarland, Wis., for most of his life before moving to Rockford, Ill. He attended Monona Grove High School. Richard served 30 years in the Army Reserve with the 84th Division and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. He also worked for Speedway Gas Stations as a District Manager and retired after 38 years and then became a realtor with his wife for Dickerson Nieman Realtors. Richard was an avid Green Bay Packers, Fox News and Wisconsin sports fan.

Survivors include his loving wife, Bonnie DeLacy; three sons, Curtis (Lisa) DeLacy, Scott DeLacy, Brian (Amanda) DeLacy; his beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Mick, Jade, Sage, Kellen, Aaron and Meegan; sister, Shirley Tschida. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Robert and Douglas; daughter, Margo Lynn; grandson, Keegan James.

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m,. in HONQUEST FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.