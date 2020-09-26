Gors, Bruce A.

SUN PRAIRIE - Bruce A. Gors, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home after a short battle with cancer. Bruce was born on Aug. 21, 1955, in Milwaukee. He married Donna Moodie on Jan. 9, 1976.

Bruce recently retired from his carpet cleaning business that he ran with his son, Eric. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and was huge golf fan . . . only if Tiger Woods was playing. He enjoyed spending time with his family in his free time.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Donna; children, Eric (Erika), Troy (Melissa) and Jennifer (Matthew) Starczynski; and his four grandchildren, Kaylee, Mason, Henry and William.

Private services will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove. If you would like to send flowers please send to Cress Funeral Home by Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare nurses for their wonderful care and attention.

